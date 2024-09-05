Legarda wants gov't to end labor-only contracting | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Legarda wants gov't to end labor-only contracting

Legarda wants gov't to end labor-only contracting

RG Cruz
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
labor-only contracting
|
contractualization
|
endo
|
government
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.