India eyes digital law to rein in Google, tech giants | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
India eyes digital law to rein in Google, tech giants
India eyes digital law to rein in Google, tech giants
Deutsche Welle
Published Sep 06, 2024 07:54 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
india
|
Digital Competition Bill
|
big tech
|
google
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.