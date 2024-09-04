Meralco says bill reduction not yet definite for September | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Meralco says bill reduction not yet definite for September
Meralco says bill reduction not yet definite for September
Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 02:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Meralco
|
power
|
kuryente
|
Meralco bill
|
presyo ng kuryente
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.