Labor group asks SC to stop transfer of PhilHealth funds to treasury | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Labor group asks SC to stop transfer of PhilHealth funds to treasury

Labor group asks SC to stop transfer of PhilHealth funds to treasury

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PhilHealth
|
Supreme Court
|
Department of Justice
|
ABSNews
|
Nagkaisa Coalition
|
Sonny Matula
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.