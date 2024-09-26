Upcycling oyster shells into bio-alternative to concrete | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Upcycling oyster shells into bio-alternative to concrete
Upcycling oyster shells into bio-alternative to concrete
Reuters
Published Sep 26, 2024 08:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
oyster
|
alternative
|
construction
|
cement
|
bio-alternative
|
carbon footprint
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.