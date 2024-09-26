Rice prices still high despite traders' windfall profit, farmers say | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Rice prices still high despite traders' windfall profit, farmers say
Rice prices still high despite traders' windfall profit, farmers say
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 26, 2024 09:40 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 26, 2024 09:41 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Federation of Free Farmers
|
Department of Agriculture
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.