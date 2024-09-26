Lalamove looks to onboard jeepney driver displaced by modernization program as holiday season nears | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Lalamove looks to onboard jeepney driver displaced by modernization program as holiday season nears

Lalamove looks to onboard jeepney driver displaced by modernization program as holiday season nears

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lalamove
|
onboarding
|
jeepney phaseout
|
jeepney modernization program
|
delivery demand
|
Christmas season
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.