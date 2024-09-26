Fuel prices likely to go up again next week: stakeholder | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Fuel prices likely to go up again next week: stakeholder
Fuel prices likely to go up again next week: stakeholder
Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 26, 2024 03:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
oil prices
|
fuel prices
|
presyo ng langis
|
gasoline
|
kerosene
|
diesel
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.