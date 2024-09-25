Airbus eyes selling defense drone, military transport, other assets to AFP | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Airbus eyes selling defense drone, military transport, other assets to AFP
Airbus eyes selling defense drone, military transport, other assets to AFP
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 04:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Airbus
|
defense aircraft
|
military drone
|
maritime surveillance
|
maritime patrol
|
AFP
|
Philippine Air Force
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.