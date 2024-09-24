September inflation to fall to 2.5 percent: Finance chief | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

September inflation to fall to 2.5 percent: Finance chief

September inflation to fall to 2.5 percent: Finance chief

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
inflation
|
consumer prices
|
Ralph Recto
|
economy
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.