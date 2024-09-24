Senate panel OKs DTI’s P10.6-B budget for 2025 in under an hour | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Senate panel OKs DTI’s P10.6-B budget for 2025 in under an hour

Senate panel OKs DTI’s P10.6-B budget for 2025 in under an hour

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Mark Villar
|
Department of Trade and Industry
|
E-Commerce
|
Internet Transactions Act
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.