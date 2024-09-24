95 pct of PH households have access to electricity - DOE | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
95 pct of PH households have access to electricity - DOE
95 pct of PH households have access to electricity - DOE
Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 08:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
electrification
|
department of energy
|
budget
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.