Rice importers start pulling out shipments left unclaimed at Manila port | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Rice importers start pulling out shipments left unclaimed at Manila port

Rice importers start pulling out shipments left unclaimed at Manila port

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippine Ports Authority
|
Department of Agriculture
|
Rice imports
|
Rice supply
|
Rice prices
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.