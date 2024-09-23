Ilang rice importer itinangging iniipit ang bigas sa pantalan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Ilang rice importer itinangging iniipit ang bigas sa pantalan
Ilang rice importer itinangging iniipit ang bigas sa pantalan
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 07:19 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 23, 2024 07:44 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
bigas
|
rice imports
|
Philippine Ports Authority
|
agriculture
|
rice supply
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.