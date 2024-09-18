BIR: Don't sell cigarettes, vape below floor price or face criminal raps | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
BIR: Don't sell cigarettes, vape below floor price or face criminal raps
BIR: Don't sell cigarettes, vape below floor price or face criminal raps
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 01:06 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 18, 2024 02:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
tobacco
|
cigarettes
|
vape
|
BIR
|
taxes
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.