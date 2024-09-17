Dilapidated LPG tanks may soon be confiscated by govt: industry players | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Dilapidated LPG tanks may soon be confiscated by govt: industry players
Dilapidated LPG tanks may soon be confiscated by govt: industry players
Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 04:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
LPG
|
consumer safety
|
cooking gas
|
LPG cylinder
|
LPG tank
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.