Workers in Calabarzon, Central Visayas get wage hikes of between P21 and P75 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Workers in Calabarzon, Central Visayas get wage hikes of between P21 and P75

Workers in Calabarzon, Central Visayas get wage hikes of between P21 and P75

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 16, 2024 02:40 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DOLE
|
mimimun wage
|
Calabarzon
|
Central Visayas
|
labor
|
wage
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.