Walkalators, terminal extension, subway link: What's coming after NAIA Turnover | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Walkalators, terminal extension, subway link: What's coming after NAIA Turnover

Walkalators, terminal extension, subway link: What's coming after NAIA Turnover

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
naia
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.