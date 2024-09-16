PAL adds Wednesday flights from Borongan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PAL adds Wednesday flights from Borongan

PAL adds Wednesday flights from Borongan

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PAL
|
Philippine Airlines
|
flights
|
Borongan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.