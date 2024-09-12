Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit
Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 13, 2024 07:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
microsoft
|
gaming
|
activision blizzard
|
Call of Duty
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.