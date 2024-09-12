Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit

Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
microsoft
|
gaming
|
activision blizzard
|
Call of Duty
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.