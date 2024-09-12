LRT-2 briefly limits service due to technical problem | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

LRT-2 briefly limits service due to technical problem

LRT-2 briefly limits service due to technical problem

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 12, 2024 10:25 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
LRT-2
|
provisionary service
|
walang biyahe
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.