Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt
Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 11, 2024 09:30 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Amazon
|
UK
|
United Kingdom
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.