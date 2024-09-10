Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7
Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 11, 2024 12:30 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sony
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
PS5
|
gaming
|
consoles
|
Grand Theft Auto
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.