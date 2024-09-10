McDonald's ends hair color rules in Japan to attract workers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

McDonald's ends hair color rules in Japan to attract workers

McDonald's ends hair color rules in Japan to attract workers

Kyodo News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
japan
|
mcdonald's
|
hair color
|
osaka
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.