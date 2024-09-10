AMRO keeps PH growth outlook at 6.1 pct | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
AMRO keeps PH growth outlook at 6.1 pct
AMRO keeps PH growth outlook at 6.1 pct
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 01:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
GDP
|
Economic growth
|
Philippine economy
|
inflation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.