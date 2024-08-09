LRT-1 to suspend weekend ops to hasten preps for Cavite extension Phase 1 opening | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

LRT-1 to suspend weekend ops to hasten preps for Cavite extension Phase 1 opening

LRT-1 to suspend weekend ops to hasten preps for Cavite extension Phase 1 opening

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
LRT-Line 1 Cavite extension
|
ABSnews
|
ANC promo
|
LRT1
|
commute
|
traffic
|
transport
|
public transport
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.