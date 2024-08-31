'You have the data, now what?': Research institution now offers first-ever M.A. in Data Analytics in PH | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
'You have the data, now what?': Research institution now offers first-ever M.A. in Data Analytics in PH
'You have the data, now what?': Research institution now offers first-ever M.A. in Data Analytics in PH
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 01, 2024 08:07 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Data analytics
|
Research
|
Asian Institute of Management
|
Education
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.