BIR exempts more medicines vs. cancer, high cholesterol from VAT | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
BIR exempts more medicines vs. cancer, high cholesterol from VAT
BIR exempts more medicines vs. cancer, high cholesterol from VAT
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 10:12 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
VAT-exempt
|
VAT
|
medicines
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.