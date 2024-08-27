DOTr pushes back penalties for motorists with no RFID, insufficient load to October 1 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

DOTr pushes back penalties for motorists with no RFID, insufficient load to October 1

DOTr pushes back penalties for motorists with no RFID, insufficient load to October 1

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tollways
|
tollgate
|
expressway
|
RFID sticker
|
RFID load
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.