Don't give smartphones to kids under 11, UK mobile phone firm says | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Don't give smartphones to kids under 11, UK mobile phone firm says
Don't give smartphones to kids under 11, UK mobile phone firm says
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 26, 2024 03:30 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
mobile phones
|
smartphones
|
London
|
education
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.