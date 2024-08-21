US court revives privacy lawsuit over Chrome 'Sync' feature | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

US court revives privacy lawsuit over Chrome 'Sync' feature

US court revives privacy lawsuit over Chrome 'Sync' feature

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Google
|
Chrome
|
internet
|
browser
|
tech
|
technology
|
privacy
|
Google Chrome
|
San Francisco
|
United States
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.