No number coding over long weekend: MMDA | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
No number coding over long weekend: MMDA
No number coding over long weekend: MMDA
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 21, 2024 11:55 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSnews
|
ANC promo
|
number coding
|
National Heroes' Day
|
Ninoy Aquino day
|
long weekend
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.