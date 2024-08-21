No need for e-sabong to raise revenues: Budget chief | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

No need for e-sabong to raise revenues: Budget chief

No need for e-sabong to raise revenues: Budget chief

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSnews
|
e-sabong
|
electronic gambling
|
gambling
|
PAGCOR
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.