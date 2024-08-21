More tourist rest areas, first aid stations eyed with proposed DOT budget increase | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
More tourist rest areas, first aid stations eyed with proposed DOT budget increase
More tourist rest areas, first aid stations eyed with proposed DOT budget increase
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 12:55 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Department of Tourism
|
DOT
|
Secretary Christina Frasco
|
DOT budget
|
PCCI
|
tourism
|
trade
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.