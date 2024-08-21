Drivers with no RFID, load at tollways to be penalized starting August 31 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Drivers with no RFID, load at tollways to be penalized starting August 31

Drivers with no RFID, load at tollways to be penalized starting August 31

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tollways
|
tollgate
|
expressway
|
ABSnews
|
ANC promo
|
RFID
|
RFID sticker
|
load
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.