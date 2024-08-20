Singapore sees 700k Filipino tourists in 2023 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Singapore sees 700k Filipino tourists in 2023

Singapore sees 700k Filipino tourists in 2023

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tourist
|
tourism
|
Philippine Airlines
|
PAL
|
Singapore Tourism Board
|
STB
|
memorandum of understanding
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.