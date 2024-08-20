Budget chief says 'rightsizing' can fill up vacant gov't positions | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Budget chief says 'rightsizing' can fill up vacant gov't positions
Budget chief says 'rightsizing' can fill up vacant gov't positions
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 10:13 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 20, 2024 12:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
rightsizing
|
downsizing
|
DBM
|
Department of Budget and Management
|
government
|
government employee
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.