S&P unit sees PH growing 5.7 pct this year, 6-7 pct target 'challenging' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

S&P unit sees PH growing 5.7 pct this year, 6-7 pct target 'challenging'

S&P unit sees PH growing 5.7 pct this year, 6-7 pct target 'challenging'

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
S&P Global Market Intelligence
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
GDP
|
Philippine economy
|
BSP
|
rate cut
|
Fed
|
Federal Reserve
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.