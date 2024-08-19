Halos P50-M smuggled na gulay, nakumpiska sa Navotas | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Halos P50-M smuggled na gulay, nakumpiska sa Navotas

Halos P50-M smuggled na gulay, nakumpiska sa Navotas

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
ABSNews
|
agriculture
|
smuggled vegetables
|
sibuyas
|
Navotas
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.