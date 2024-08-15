Fewer poor Filipinos in 2023, says PSA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Fewer poor Filipinos in 2023, says PSA

Fewer poor Filipinos in 2023, says PSA

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 15, 2024 08:50 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PSA
|
Philippine Statistics Authority
|
NEDA
|
National Economic and Development Authority
|
poverty
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.