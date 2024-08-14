Seoul authorities find toxic substances in Shein and Temu products | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Seoul authorities find toxic substances in Shein and Temu products
Seoul authorities find toxic substances in Shein and Temu products
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 14, 2024 03:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
shein
|
temu
|
aliexpress
|
online shopping
|
toxic substances
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.