Govt to focus on 'shovel-ready' projects to address underspending | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Govt to focus on 'shovel-ready' projects to address underspending
Govt to focus on 'shovel-ready' projects to address underspending
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 14, 2024 04:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
government procurement
|
DBM
|
government spending
|
economy
|
Amenah Pangandaman
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.