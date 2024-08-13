Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance

Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Water
|
interruption
|
maintenance
|
activities
|
Maynilad
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.