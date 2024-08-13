Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance
Maynilad says water interruption needed for maintenance
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 02:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Water
|
interruption
|
maintenance
|
activities
|
Maynilad
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.