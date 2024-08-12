Transport chief eyes start of crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Transport chief eyes start of crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys
Transport chief eyes start of crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 01:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Secretary Jaime Bautista
|
transportation
|
DOTR
|
Department of Transportation
|
transport strike
|
PUV Modernization
|
PUVMP
|
jeep
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.