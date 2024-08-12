Thousands in Quezon City, Valenzuela face water service interruption until Tuesday: Maynilad | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Thousands in Quezon City, Valenzuela face water service interruption until Tuesday: Maynilad

Thousands in Quezon City, Valenzuela face water service interruption until Tuesday: Maynilad

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSnews
|
ANC promo
|
Maynilad
|
walang tubig
|
water interruption
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.