Fitch unit BMI lowers Philippine GDP Growth outlook for 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Fitch unit BMI lowers Philippine GDP Growth outlook for 2024
Fitch unit BMI lowers Philippine GDP Growth outlook for 2024
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 01:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BMI
|
Fitch Solutions
|
GDP growth
|
economic growth
|
BSP
|
interest rates
|
economy
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.