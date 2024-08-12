Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice
Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 08:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Department of Agriculture
|
DA
|
Sec. Francisco Laurel
|
budget
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.