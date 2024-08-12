Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice

Department of Importation? Lawmakers question Agri dept's 2025 budget for rice

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Department of Agriculture
|
DA
|
Sec. Francisco Laurel
|
budget
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.