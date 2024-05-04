Price rollback of more than P1/L possible for diesel, kerosene next week

More
ABS-CBN News
Business
Business
Price rollback of more than P1/L possible for diesel, kerosene next week
Price rollback of more than P1/L possible for diesel, kerosene next week
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Diesel
|
Gasoline
|
Kerosene
|
oil price rollback
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.