Small, well-built Chinese EV called the Seagull poses a big threat to the US auto industry
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Small, well-built Chinese EV called the Seagull poses a big threat to the US auto industry
Small, well-built Chinese EV called the Seagull poses a big threat to the US auto industry
Associated Press, Tom Krisher and Ken Moritsugu
Published May 14, 2024 11:02 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
EV
|
electric vehicle
|
Seagull
|
BYD
|
China
|
US
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.