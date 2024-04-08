DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Business
Business
DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank
DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 08, 2024 05:20 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
takoyaki
|
dti
|
april fool’s
|
tattoo
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.