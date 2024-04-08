DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank
DTI reminds businesses to be responsible after viral April Fool's Day prank
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 08, 2024 04:46 PM PHT
|
Updated Apr 08, 2024 05:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
takoyaki
|
dti
|
april fool’s
|
tattoo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.